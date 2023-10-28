RU RU NG NG
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund prediction
Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt
Bundesliga Germany 29 oct 2023, 10:30 Eintracht Frankfurt - Borussia Dortmund
-
- : -
Germany, Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund
Prediction on game Eintracht Frankfurt wont lose
Odds: 1.65

In the match of the ninth round of the Bundesliga, Eintracht will host Borussia on their home field in Frankfurt. The meeting will take place on October 29.

"Eintracht"

Apparently, the home team finally found their game and began to show quality football. They have already won two victories in a row in the German championship.

In the last match, the Eagles won a strong-willed victory over Hoffenheim with a score of 3:1. They conceded a goal in the third minute, but responded with three goals before the break. In the second half, the team confidently held the advantage and scored the third goal, securing an important victory.

In addition, Eintracht had a fairly successful match in the Conference League, where they crushed the Finnish HJK with a score of 6:0. The Eagles dominated the field the entire game and gave their opponents virtually no opportunity.

"Borussia"

The Dortmund team has also been showing good results lately. They have already won the Bundesliga five times in a row and also won an important victory in the Champions League over the English Newcastle (1:0).

However, in their last match they won with only a minimal score of 1:0 against Werder Bremen.

Statistics and prediction for the match

The last time these two teams met, Dortmund won a crushing 4-0.

In this match, Borussia is considered a favorite even on the road, but taking into account the improved play of Eintracht and their advantage in the form of home stands. It seems to me that the home team is strong enough not to lose.

