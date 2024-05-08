RU RU
Main Predictions Derry City vs Bohemians prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Dillan George
Derry City vs Bohemian FC prediction
Derry City Derry City
Premier Division Ireland 10 may 2024, 14:45 Derry City - Bohemian FC
-
- : -
Ireland, Derry, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium
Bohemian FC Bohemian FC
Prediction on game Win Derry City
Odds: 1.61

On Friday, May 10, in the 15th round match of the Premier Division, Derry City will host Bohemians at home. The match kicks off at 8:45 p.m. Central European Time. Predictions and betting odds for this match between the two teams have been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Derry City

Derry City, who finished third last season, currently occupies the third position after 14 rounds, with 24 points. However, Shamrock Rovers also have the same number of points but with a better goal difference. Derry City is just three points behind the league leaders Shelbourne. In the previous round, Derry City played against the league leaders and managed to secure a point with a 1-1 draw. They were close to victory but conceded in the 89th minute. In their last five Premier Division matches, Derry City has gathered 8 points.

Bohemians

Bohemians are in fifth place with 20 points. They are four points behind Derry City, but they have a game in hand. Bohemians started the current season well, but their recent results have declined. In their last three matches, Bohemians have only earned 1 point, suffering a home defeat in the previous round against Galway United. The last away victory for Bohemians was on April 12 against Shelbourne.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 6th round of the current season, Bohemians defeated Derry City 2-1.
  • In the 96 matches in history between these teams, Derry City has the advantage in victories with 43 wins compared to Bohemians' 29.

Derry City vs Bohemians prediction

Derry City has been playing more solid football recently and should aim for all three points. My bet is on a victory for the hosts.

