Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023

Darmstadt will compete with Bochum as part of the 10th round of the German Bundesliga. The battle will take place at Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor on November 3 and will start at 20:30 CET.

Darmstadt



The start of the debut season in the Bundesliga was far from being pleasant for the hosts of the following battle. They started with 3 defeats in the first 3 matches and settled at the bottom of the standings.

Even then, many thought that “the Lilies” would be the main contenders for returning to the 2. Bundesliga. However, they were able to demonstrate a fighting spirit and began to get the points after that and everything was ruined only by a deafening fiasco in the match with Bayern, when Darmstadt conceded 8 unanswered goals. The team now has got 7 points and 14th place in the standings, as well as the worst defence in the league (it has already conceded 30 goals).

Bochum



Bochum has the status of the so-called “elevator” in German football. The club left the Bundesliga as many as 6 times: having often spent one or two seasons in the elite division of the country, it was relegated to the lower one.

The current season is the third in a row at the highest level of German football. Bochum hasn’t stayed here for such a long time since the early 2000s, when it even participated in the European tournament. It is worth noting that the team fought for survival a season ago.

It looks like the same fate awaits Bochum this season. The team has not won in the new draw and is in 16th place in the Bundesliga standings, and only Koln has scored less than Bochum.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head



• Darmstadt has scored in all home matches this season.

• Bochum has not won in the current draw yet.

• The opponents played against each other only in the 2. Bundesliga before.

Prediction



The rivals have nowhere to retreat, so I assume they will show attacking football. It is reasonable to bet on the teams to exchange goals.

