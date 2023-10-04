Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023

Prediction on game Win Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 2.11 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Borussia will host Mainz in the 7th round of the German Bundesliga. The match will take place at Borussia-Park in Monchengladbach on October 6. The battle will start at 20:30 CET.

Borussia Mönchengladbach



Borussia, with rare exceptions, has been consistently fighting to qualify for the European competition over the past 10-15 years. It can be noted that the team performs quite well at the inner arena. The same cannot be said about the current season.

Borussia failed to start the Bundesliga, where it got only 5 points in the first 6 rounds. Still, there is confidence that the team will improve the performance and even improve the results. By the way, “the Black and Whites” were inferior only to the championship favourites (Bayer, Leipzig, Bayern), and the only victory was achieved in the previous round – that was the success in the battle against Bochum.

Mainz



Mainz took places in the middle of the table in 2 previous draws of the Bundesliga and has not fought for survival for 5 years. Therefore, the failure in the new championship looks quite unexpected.

The team confidently settled at the bottom of the standings, managing not to lose only to Eintracht Frankfurt. As for the remaining 5 matches, Mainz conceded as many as 16 goals. And looking at the calendar of upcoming matches, it is not clear where Mainz is going to take the points.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Borussia has not won at the home arena in the current Bundesliga season yet.

Mainz has not won in the Bundesliga for 11 matches, and the team won the away game 6 months ago.

Mainz is not inferior to Borussia in 5 previous matches, and Gladbach’s last success dates back to 2020.

Prediction



I think that Borussia should finally win, especially, if we take into account the terrible shape of the guests. My bet is on the victory of the hosts.

