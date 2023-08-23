Prediction on game Total over 3.0 Odds: 1.74 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On August 26, Borussia-Park (Mönchengladbach) will host the match of the 2nd round of the German Bundesliga, in which Borussia Mönchengladbach will compete with Bayer Leverkusen. The battle will start at 18:30 CET.

Borussia Mönchengladbach



The club has got a glorious history. And, playing under the rule of Marco Rosa, it made its way to the play-offs of the Champions League not so long ago. Nevertheless, this specialist was lured to Dortmund. And the management could not find a worthy successor for 2 years. It made a bet on Farke a year ago, but Daniel disappointed, finishing with “the Stallions” only in the 10th position. He was replaced by Seoane, who had shown himself well in German football in Leverkusen in the last but one season, but then the mentor was fired a little less than a year ago. Gerardo came at a difficult moment: Stindl, Bensebaini, Beyer, Marcus Thuram and Hofmann left the project for various reasons. At the same time, many newcomers were also signed up, including such well-known players as Weigl. The Swiss footballer made his debut in a new place in the Bundesliga with a trip to Augsburg, which resulted in an enchanting 4-4 draw.

Bayer Leverkusen



The team, being headed by aforementioned Seoane, returned to the top 4 in 2021/2022. Still, then everything started to be so badly in the new draw that the management said goodbye to Gerardo very quickly. He was replaced by Xabi Alonso, who was perceived as one of the most promising coaches in Europe. To be honest, the ex-midfielder has not succeeded so far. The German team played well in the Europa League, but flew out in the semi-finals, losing to Roma. As for the Bundesliga, “the Pharmacists” outstripped Eintracht in the dispute for the 6th place with great difficulty, only by additional indicators. The team was noticeably updated before the new cycle in Leverkusen: Bakker, Diaby and Demirbay left the club, but the team also invited Grimaldo, Hofmann (just from Mönchengladbach), Xhaka, Boniface and Kovář. It had to start with a direct competitor, RB Leipzig. And the team scored one gaol more in that duel – 3-2.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Speaking about the previous season, Bayer successfully played with Mönchengladbach. It took 4 out of 6 possible points.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe more in the guests from Leverkusen. Still, taking into account the results in the 1st round, we will stop at the neutral “total: over 3.0” (odd: 1.74).

