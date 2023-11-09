Borussia M vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 2.1 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the upcoming German Championship match, Borussia M will meet Wolfsburg. The visitors are in a bit of trouble as they are winning their last four matches.

Borussia M

At the moment, the team with 10 points is in 11th place in the German championship standings. Borussia is showing a stable, but far from perfect game.

In the new season, they earn points more often through draws and show better results on the road, although in previous seasons the team played exceptionally well at home.

In general, fans hardly have any questions for their favorites, because their level of play has not deteriorated much, even after the departure of key players.

Wolfsburg

Until recently, the team was fighting for the highest places in the championship, and now it is fighting for a place in the European Cups. Although, it’s also hard to call this a bad achievement.

In the new season, the Wolves perform poorly on the road, gaining only three points in five away matches. They are winless in their last four matches, losing three and drawing one.

Now they are in ninth place with 13 points and hope for an improvement in the situation after the 11th round match.

Interesting facts and match prediction

In 9 of the last 10 matches of Borussia M, the total goal was more than 2.5. Wolfsburg's total goals scored in the last 4 matches also exceeded 2.5.

It is difficult to determine the winner of this confrontation, although the bookmakers give the advantage to the home team. Wolfsburg scored only 6 goals away from home, and Borussia M scored only five at home.

Taking all this into account, I will bet on the teams scoring less than 3 goals.