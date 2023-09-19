Prediction on game W2(+1) Odds: 1.715 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The match of the 5th round of the German Bundesliga between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg will take place on Friday, September 22, at 15:30 CET at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund



It is one of the most titled clubs, which has proven that it is capable of winning trophies more than once. Borussia has become the champion of Germany 8 times, won the DFB Pokal 5 times and the German Super Cup 6 times, moreover, it has also won the Champions League, the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and the Intercontinental Cup. Speaking about two previous seasons, “the Black and Yellows” took the 2nd place in the Bundesliga, behind Bayern; it is reasonable to mention that the championship title of the previous season was lost in the last minutes of the final round, when “the Bumblebees” literally gave it to the team from Munich.

4 rounds of the new Bundesliga draw result for Dortmund in the 7th place with eight points. “The Black and Yellows” beat Koln (1-0) in the 1st round, which was followed by two draws in the struggles with Bochum (1-1) and Heidenheim (2-2), and previous Saturday brought another victory in the battle against Freiburg (4-2). As for the pre-start of the championship, Borussia had defeated modest Schott Mainz from the regional league (6-1) in the DFB Polal.

Wolfsburg



“The Wolves”, unlike their opponents, managed to win the Bundesliga (2008/2009) and the Cup (2014/2015) only once, and then the Super Cup, after beating Bayern in a penalty shoot-out, was taken. Speaking about the previous season, Wolfsburg took the 8th place in the championship, only one point separated Niko Kovac’s team from the so-called European zone. The last time “the Wolves” played at the international stage was in the season of 2019/2020 – that was the Europa League.

This time, Wolfsburg, having got 9 points, is one position above the opponent. The 1st round brought the victory over Heidenheim (2-0), the 2nd one resulted in the success in the battle against Koln (2:1), but then “the Wolves” were defeated by Hoffenheim (1-3), and, as for the previous match, which was played on Saturday, “the Green and Whites” beat Union Berlin at the home arena (2-1).

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Speaking about the previous season of the Bundesliga, the opponents exchanged home victories. Wolfsburg scored two goals in the 1st round, to which Borussia responded with a home victory with six goals in the spring. “The Black and Yellows” won twice in 2021/2022 (3-1 and 6-1), and the season of 2020/2021 was similar – Dortmund beat “the Wolves” twice with the same 2:0 score.

Prediction



It would seem that Dortmund is the clear favourite of the following battle. However, “Die Wölfe” are dangerous at the start of the season. They have already managed to scalp another participant of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, Union, and are also not burdened with the European battles. At the same time, Borussia is forced to be “distracted” by the Champions League and, generally speaking, it still looks unstable: the draws with modest Bochum and Heidenheim confirm this thesis. Therefore, the guests’ chances of taking the points at Signal Iduna Park are above average. My bet is the success of “the Wolves” with “a +1 goal handicap”.

