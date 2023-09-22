Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Sunday evening, the current Italian champion, Napoli, will come to visit Bologna. The match will take place as part of the 5th round of the Serie A. The battle will start at 18:00 CET at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Bologna



Bologna represents the city of the same name in Emilia-Romagna in the Italian Championship. The team became the national champion 7 times in its history and also won the Coppa Italia twice. Still, it is reasonable to mention that the success was achieved 60 years ago.

Speaking about the recent history, the club has been relegated to the Serie B several times, but it has not been able to boast of great achievements for a long time at the highest level.

Bologna has been performing consistently in the Serie A, occupying the places in the middle of the table. The team is not participating in the fight for survival, but also has no special claims to qualify for the European competitions.

It started the current season with a home defeat made by Milan. Then the results evened out a little: Bologna won in the battle against Cagliari, and the matches with Verona and Juventus resulted in the draws.

It is worth noting that the start of the calendar is more than difficult. First, there happened a struggle with Milan, then with Juventus, and now Napoli is making its visit.

Napoli



Speaking about the previous season, “the Parthenopeans” won the third Scudetto in their history, completing it long before the end of the championship. The team, led by Luciano Spalletti, looked excellent and “swept” away all opponents on its way.

The Italian specialist had left his position and been replaced by Rudi Garcia due to the disagreements with the management before the start of the new season. Being under the rule of the new coach, Napoli does not look so intimidating. The team has got 7 points and takes the 5th place in the Serie A table at the start of the draw.

On Wednesday, “the Parthenopeans” started in the most prestigious tournament of Europe, where they beat Portuguese Braga on the away field. Napoli failed to convert a lot of chances and, speaking about its performance, Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, stood out as always. By the way, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who had been one of the leaders in the previous season, cannot get into optimal shape yet. The Georgian footballer has not scored for Napoli for about 20 matches in a row.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Bologna has lost only 1 out of 9 matches in the Serie A. The team performs quite successfully at the home arena. If you do not take into account the defeat made by Milan in the 1st round, then Bologna lost at home back in mid-February (that was a 0-1 failure in the confrontation with Monza).

Napoli has lost only once in 13 away matches at the inner arena.

As for the head-to-head matches, it is the guests who feel much more confident. And 5 previous confrontations brought at least two goals.

Prediction



Bookmakers consider Napoli to be a slight favourite of the following battle. If we take into account all the facts, which are stated above, it is interesting to bet on “both teams to score: yes”.

