On Saturday, September 23rd, a match will take place at the "Allianz Arena" in Munich between two teams that were situated at opposite ends of the Bundesliga table last season. Bayern Munich will host the modest Bochum.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich is one of Germany's most illustrious clubs, boasting 33 championship titles, 20 German Cups, and 6 victories in the Champions League. In late 2013, the team became the first German club to win the Club World Cup. In 2020, Bayern Munich achieved the "golden treble" for the second time, becoming only the second club in the history of European football to accomplish this feat. Furthermore, they became the first club in history to win all matches in a single season in the Champions League.

Bayern Munich has continuously triumphed in the Bundesliga since the 2012/13 season. However, in the past football year, the "Reds" secured first place solely by goal difference compared to Borussia Dortmund. In the current campaign, Bayern Munich shares the top spot with Bayer 04, with both teams having ten points after four rounds.

This year, Bayern Munich changed its coach; the club is now under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel, who previously managed PSG and Chelsea. Following the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mané, Harry Kane was signed in the summer and quickly adapted, scoring four goals in four Bundesliga matches.

Bochum

The club is one of the oldest in the world, founded in 1848. Despite its long history, the team lacks significant sporting achievements. The club twice reached the final of the German Cup but lost both times, with scores of 0:1 to Cologne and Eintracht Frankfurt. On the international stage, Bochum participated in the Intertoto Cup and twice competed in the UEFA Cup.

In the 2021/22 season, Bochum secured the top spot in the Second Bundesliga and earned promotion to the country's top division, where they are now competing for the third consecutive season. Last year, the resilient team finished fourteenth, just two points clear of the relegation play-off zone. In the current season, after four matches, Bochum has three points from three draws, two of which were against current European competition participants, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht.

At the beginning of the previous season, Bochum signed a contract with Thomas Letsch, who had previously worked with RB Leipzig. In the current match, three players will be absent from the squad due to injuries, including two from the starting lineup: Michael Esser and Lis Mousset.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head Statistics

The teams have met numerous times in the Bundesliga and the German Cup. In the previous season, Bayern Munich defeated their opponents twice without conceding a goal, scoring ten goals in two matches. However, in the 2021/22 season, Bochum managed to defeat Bayern Munich 4-2, marking their first victory against the "Reds" since 2004.

Bayern are considered the clear favorites for the match, bookmakers give odds of 23 for the guests to win! Nevertheless, it is worth noting that the hosts, unlike their opponents, are participating in European competitions, and they had a match against Manchester United on Wednesday, which took a considerable toll on the Bayern Munich squad. Bayern Munich managed to score four goals against the "Red Devils," but they also conceded three times. It is unlikely that Bayern Munich will replicate the high-scoring victory from the previous encounter, but they will certainly defeat their opponents by a wide margin. I believe that even Harry Kane will score, so my bet is on Bayern Munich with a handicap of -2.5 at odds of 1.78.