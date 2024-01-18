RU RU NG NG KE KE
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction
Premier League England 20 jan 2024, 07:30 Arsenal - Crystal Palace
In the match of the 21st round of the English Premier League, Arsenal meets Crystal Palace. The home team is experiencing a certain decline in their play and have dropped from first place to fourth place. The meeting will take place on January 20, 2024.

Arsenal

At the moment, the Gunners are in fourth place with 40 points from 20 matches, having won only one victory in the last five rounds of the league. Such results make not only the fans nervous, but also the club management.

Recently, Arsenal suffered three defeats in a row - from West Ham, Fulham and Liverpool in the FA Cup. A win over their next opponent could lift them into third place as they leapfrog Aston Villa on additional points.

Crystal Palace

Last season the team finished in 11th place in the standings, and is now three positions lower.

In the last five meetings, the team achieved only one victory (3:1 over Brentford). The team is gradually descending towards the relegation zone and this cannot but worry the fans. Away with Arsenal will not be easy, but the guests will try to upset the local team.

History of the confrontation

The last five meetings between the teams at Emirates Stadium have ended with Arsenal winning only once. There were also three draws and one away win, with both teams scoring in each of those five games.

Prediction for the match Arsenal – Crystal Palace

I don’t think Arsenal will be able to keep their goal locked and the trend will continue. I'll bet that both teams will score.

