Main Predictions Al Ittihad vs Al Ittifaq prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Al Ittihad vs Al Ittifaq prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Pro League Saudi Arabia 10 may 2024, 14:00 Al-Ittihad - Al-Ettifaq
Saudi Arabia, Jeddah, King Abdullah Sports City
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.61

On Friday, May 10, Al Ittihad will host Al Ittifaq in the 31st round match of the Saudi Pro League. The match kicks off at 8:00 p.m. Central European Time. Predictions and betting odds for this match between the two teams have been prepared by Dailysports analysts.

Al Ittihad

It has been a catastrophic season for Al Ittihad, despite an impressive transfer campaign in the summer. The reigning champions of Saudi Arabia are currently in fifth place, trailing Al Taawoun, who is in fourth place, by just one point. Al Ahli, on the other hand, is already five points ahead of Al Ittihad. In their last five matches across all competitions, Al Ittihad has only managed one victory and suffered four defeats. Even that sole victory came against the hopeless bottom team Al Hazem. In the previous round, Al Ittihad shockingly lost to Abha and earlier exited the King's Cup of Saudi Arabia against Al Hilal.

Al Ittifaq

Al Ittifaq has been fairly consistent this season. Steven Gerrard's team currently occupies eighth place with 41 points. Interestingly, four teams from sixth to ninth place have the same number of points. This means that Al Ittifaq still has the opportunity to improve their position in the remaining four rounds. However, they haven't won in their last three matches, with a recent defeat against Al Fayha with a score of 1-2.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 14th round of the current season, Al Ittifaq and Al Ittihad played to a 1-1 draw.
  • Al Ittihad has not lost to Al Ittifaq in five consecutive matches.

Al Ittihad vs Al Ittifaq prediction

It's challenging to predict the winner in a match between two teams that are not in their best form. My bet is both teams will score.

