Zverev sensationally concluded his performances at the ATP1000 tournament in Madrid

In the round of 16 at the ATP1000 tournament in Madrid, the 22nd ranked player in the world, Francisco Cerundolo, faced off against the fifth seed, Alexander Zverev.

Unexpectedly and sensationally, the Argentine tennis player managed to eliminate the German from the tournament. In the first set, Zverev attempted to catch up with Cerundolo, reaching a score of 3-3, but failed to secure any further games. The first set ended 6-3 in favor of the 22nd ranked player in the world.

Zverev claimed the first game of the second set, but Cerundolo proceeded to outmaneuver his opponent three times in a row. Despite Zverev's efforts to impose a contest, Cerundolo maintained his advantage.

Francisco Cerundolo sensationally ousted Alexander Zverev from the round of 16 at the Madrid tournament with a score of 2-0. In the next round, the Argentine will face Taylor Fritz from the United States.

ATP1000 in Madrid. Round of 16

Cerundolo - Zverev - 2:0 (6:3, 6:4)