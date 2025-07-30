Zirkzee unfazed by competition from Mbeumo and Cunha
During the summer transfer window, Manchester United made sweeping changes to their attack, signing Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. The club is also considering bringing in another striker—moves that could have unsettled the current forwards. But not Joshua Zirkzee.
Details: The Dutch forward made it clear he is ready to play in any position the coach assigns him up front. He's determined to fight for his place in the squad, and competition doesn’t faze him.
Quote: "I am confident in myself, just like the whole team. We have competition, and I’ll play wherever the coach needs me—whether that’s as a number 10 or a central striker. It doesn’t matter. The coach knows me well and knows how to use my strengths. I trust him completely, so I’m not worried.
Mbeumo and Cunha are fantastic players. You can see that both in training and from last season. But the main thing is the team. There is no selfishness here. If someone helps the team, that’s great. I don’t decide what’s fair or not. I just know that both Rasmus Højlund and I can and should play better. That’s all there is to it," Zirkzee said.