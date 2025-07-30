Zirkzee unfazed by competition from Mbeumo and Cunha

During the summer transfer window, Manchester United made sweeping changes to their attack, signing Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. The club is also considering bringing in another striker—moves that could have unsettled the current forwards. But not Joshua Zirkzee.

Details: The Dutch forward made it clear he is ready to play in any position the coach assigns him up front. He's determined to fight for his place in the squad, and competition doesn’t faze him.