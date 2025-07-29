Ugarte expresses confidence in Amorim's ideas at Manchester United
Last season was turbulent for Manchester United, and Rúben Amorim was unable to turn things around when he took over mid-campaign. But on the eve of the new league season, the squad is showing real determination.
Details: Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who previously worked with Amorim at Sporting, acknowledged that the team's play needs improvement. However, the new manager has injected fresh ideas into the side, and the players are fully embracing them.
Quote: "We need to improve certain things. We're highly motivated because we believe in our coach and his ideas — that's crucial. Last year we changed managers and our tactical setup. When you play for Manchester United, you have to take responsibility.
Sometimes it takes time to build understanding. I already know the league and our opponents — that makes a difference," Ugarte stated.