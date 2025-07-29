Ugarte expresses confidence in Amorim's ideas at Manchester United

Last season was turbulent for Manchester United, and Rúben Amorim was unable to turn things around when he took over mid-campaign. But on the eve of the new league season, the squad is showing real determination.

Details: Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who previously worked with Amorim at Sporting, acknowledged that the team's play needs improvement. However, the new manager has injected fresh ideas into the side, and the players are fully embracing them.