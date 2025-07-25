Amorim sets Manchester United's transfer priorities
This summer, Manchester United signed two forwards with proven Premier League experience: Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. Head coach Ruben Amorim has no intention of stopping there.
Details: The Manchester United boss stated that young, yet experienced players are the club's main approach in the transfer market.
Quote: "We need experience. Matheus [Cunha] is young, but already has a wealth of experience. Every weekend you can see him playing against the same opponents we'll be facing—this helps when selecting players.
This is exactly the approach we've tried to use this season, so yes, you could say it's a deliberate policy. But it's not just that—they have the qualities we need, especially the ability to handle pressure.
I'm very pleased. Mbeumo and Cunha are truly humble, and that's important. They chose to be here. They had other options, including the Champions League. They read everything that's said about our club, and still made the decision in our favor. For me, that's a key factor."