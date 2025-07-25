Manchester United ready to listen to offers for Shaw

Serious injuries have pushed Luke Shaw down the pecking order among Manchester United’s full-backs. Although the player joined the pre-season tour, he understands that it’s time to move on.

Details: According to The Sun, Shaw realizes that earning regular game time will be difficult, which may prompt him to consider a change of clubs in January, with offers already on the table from Saudi sides.

Manchester United have no intention of holding on to the defender and are open to offers. Given his injury history, the club won’t be able to command a high fee, so the board is not expecting a big payday for him.

Reminder: Last season, Shaw made just 12 appearances due to a calf problem. In the Europa League final against Tottenham, he started the match but was deployed as part of a back three.