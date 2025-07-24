Ratcliffe wants to charge Man United fans £4,000 for... the right to buy a season ticket at the new stadium

RU RU ES ES FR FR
An approach unseen in English football.
Football news Today, 04:51
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

The Manchester United management has declared an ambitious goal: to build a new 100,000-seat stadium. With no government funding on the table, the club needs to find resources elsewhere. Enter Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team, who are considering an unconventional solution.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United's leadership is exploring the idea of selling fans the right of first refusal to purchase season tickets at the new stadium for the next 30 years, as a way to partially finance the arena's construction.

Importantly, the season ticket itself would still need to be purchased each year. If a fan skips a season and doesn't buy the ticket, their license is revoked and the seat goes to someone else.

No exact figures have been disclosed, but it's known that the top tier could reach as high as £4,000. This model, known as a Personal Seat Licence, is popular in American sports leagues, but has never been used in England before.

As of now, no final decision has been made and there are no official plans to launch the scheme. However, if implemented, it could radically reshape the club's relationship with its supporters.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Manchester United will continue to play at Old Trafford while the new stadium is under construction.

