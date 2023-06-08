Zidane turned down another top club
Football news Today, 10:00
Photo: Real Madrid Twitter
PSG have been in touch with French coach Zinedine Zidane and offered him the job.
Le Parisien writes about it.
The source notes that the 50-year-old Frenchman turned down an offer from Paris.
Earlier, the media wrote that PSG was in talks with Julian Nagelsmann.
The club is currently considering the future of current mentor Christophe Galtier.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 17:16 The winner of the UEFA Conference League was determined in the 90th minute
Football news Yesterday, 15:51 Real Madrid has purchased a 19-year-old talent for 103 million euros
Football news Yesterday, 15:34 Lionel Messi has chosen a new club
Football news Yesterday, 06:31 Ukrainian national team has appointed a new head coach
Football news 05 june 2023, 16:15 Messi gave an unexpected response to Al-Hilal's offer
Football news 04 june 2023, 17:05 "Barcelona" lost in the final round of La Liga
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:30 AC Milan has looked for a new coach in Spain Football news Today, 10:00 Zidane turned down another top club Football news Today, 09:29 Azar has two options to continue his career Football news Today, 09:00 PSG has entered the fight for the Man City captain Football news Today, 06:54 West Ham reacted to the behavior of their fans in the Conference League finals Football news Today, 06:40 Messi's transfer to Inter Miami raised the cost of tickets to matches 17 times Football news Today, 06:15 MLS has already welcomed Messi to the United States Football news Today, 06:00 Ronaldo spoke out about Benzema's transfer to Al Ittihad Football news Today, 05:51 Details of Messi's contract with a US club have emerged Football news Today, 05:27 Adriano bet on Inter's victory in the Champions League final
Sport Predictions
Football Today Alaves vs Eibar predictions and betting tips on June 8, 2023 Football 09 june 2023 Shelbourne vs Sligo Rovers predictions and betting tips on June 9, 2023 Football 09 june 2023 Cork City vs Dundalk predictions and betting tips on June 9, 2023 Football 09 june 2023 Drogheda United vs St. Patrick’s predictions and betting tips on June 9, 2023 Football 09 june 2023 Derry City vs Bohemians predictions and betting tips on June 9, 2023 Football 09 june 2023 Independiente vs Sarmiento Junin predictions and betting tips on June 10, 2023 Football 10 june 2023 Manchester City vs Inter predictions and betting tips on June 10, 2023 Football 10 june 2023 Platense vs Tigre predictions and betting tips on June 10, 2023 Football 13 june 2023 Atlético Tucuman vs Godoy Cruz predictions and betting tips on June 10, 2023