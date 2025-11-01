ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Lifestyle Young fan! Luke Shaw's son wears a Barcelona jersey with Marcus Rashford's name on the back

A gesture of support for Manchester's loanee?
Lifestyle Today, 03:34
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Luke Shaw Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has shared some snapshots from his life on Instagram.

Details: In one of the photos, Shaw's son can be seen posing in a Barcelona winger Marcus Rashford jersey, who is currently on loan from Manchester.

Recall, after a rather underwhelming season in England, Marcus Rashford was loaned out to Catalonia. Under Hansi Flick's guidance, the Englishman has flourished: in 13 appearances, he has scored five goals and provided six assists, prompting Barcelona's management to seriously consider making his transfer permanent.

See also: Investigation underway! Real Oviedo fan could be fined for racist remarks towards Rashford

