Yamal shares behind-the-scenes footage from the video shoot about receiving the iconic number 10 jersey

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has been honored with the iconic number 10 shirt at his boyhood club. To mark the occasion, a special video was filmed in which the Spaniard shared his emotions about receiving this legendary number.

The footballer also posted behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot on his Instagram page. The video features not only Yamal himself, but also his parents and younger brother Kain, creating a warm, cozy, and truly family atmosphere.

As a reminder, it was announced yesterday that Lamine Yamal has not only officially extended his contract with Barcelona until 2031, but has also changed his squad number.

Instead of the number 19 he wore last season, Yamal has now been given the legendary number 10 jersey—once donned by such club and football icons as Ronaldinho, Maradona, and of course, Leo Messi. Now, Yamal will aim to follow in the footsteps of these legends and carve out his own legacy in Barcelona and world football.