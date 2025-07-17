Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has officially extended his contract with the club and switched his squad number to the legendary number 10. To mark the occasion, the footballer starred in a heartwarming video with his younger brother, which he posted on his Instagram page.

The video shows Yamal sitting at a table with his younger brother, Keyn, who is coloring black-and-white pictures. The drawings feature a Barcelona shirt with the number 10 on the back. On one of them, the name “Lamine Yamal” is also written.

In the video, Lamine points out that simply playing well won’t be enough to wear this number. He also recalls those who wore the number 10 before him—Ronaldinho, Messi, and others—before stating that he will give his all and create his own legacy in this iconic shirt.

The video also features Yamal’s father and mother, who look on proudly at their son, honored with the privilege of wearing such a legendary number for the club.

It’s worth noting that Lamine signed his new deal with Barcelona until 2031.