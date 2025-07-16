Lamine Yamal comments on shirt number change

Lamine Yamal has officially signed a new six-year contract with Barcelona and will now wear the iconic number 10 shirt. The winger spoke out about the change.

Details: According to Yamal, every child dreams of wearing the number once worn by legends like Maradona, Ronaldinho, and Lionel Messi. His only desire is to carry on their legacy. The winger also made it clear he feels no pressure.

Quote: “There’s no pressure. A new number, but the same goal,” said Yamal.

Reminder: Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is clearly thrilled to be back in training and playing football. The young Spaniard relishes every moment on the pitch, enjoying the chance to work with the ball. A playful episode featuring the youngster’s dazzling skills was shared by Barcelona’s official Instagram account.