Enjoying football to the fullest. Yamal dazzles Gavi and Lewandowski with slick skills at training

Barcelona’s star Lamine Yamal is clearly thrilled to be back on the training pitch and playing football again. The young Spaniard is loving every moment on the ball during practice. A fun clip of his dazzling footwork was shared by Barcelona’s official Instagram account.

The video shows Lamine, laughing and joking, effortlessly outmaneuvering both Gavi and Lewandowski with a flurry of tricks—leaving Lewandowski sliding in with a tackle as Yamal keeps the ball glued to his feet.

It’s obvious that the young talent still has that same burning passion for the game, displaying a lightheartedness and youthful exuberance that help him play with flair, inspiration, and creativity.

Let’s not forget, Yamal had a whirlwind vacation, traveling across the globe from China to Brazil. Yet parties, nightlife, and other temptations haven’t dulled his desire or focus on football one bit.

And just this past weekend, the Spaniard celebrated his 18th birthday with a grand bash, inviting celebrity guests and friends for an unforgettable party.