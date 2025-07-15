Lamine Yamal returns to training after his wild vacation

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is back on the training pitch, joining his teammates after a whirlwind holiday. He shared a snapshot of his return on his Instagram page.

The young talent reposted a photo from Barcelona’s official account, posing in training gear alongside Pedri at the club’s training facility.

It’s worth noting that Barcelona only ended their summer break yesterday after a full month off. During his time away, Yamal managed to visit several countries, party with his idol Neymar, and throw a spectacular bash to celebrate his 18th birthday.

As a reminder, Barcelona clinched every domestic trophy last season—league, cup, and Super Cup—and battled their way to the Champions League semifinals. Lamine Yamal was a cornerstone of this triumphant campaign, racking up 18 goals and 25 assists across 55 appearances in all competitions.