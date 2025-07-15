Luxury and glamour. Lamine Yamal shares snapshots from his 18th birthday celebration

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal threw an unforgettable party over the weekend to mark his coming of age, and now the footballer has shared photos from the celebration on his Instagram page.

Yamal posted a series of pictures showing him surrounded by friends, having fun, dancing, and enjoying himself. His outfit was also a highlight—an elegant white suit, adorned with rings and pendant chains, sunglasses, and a stylish cane.

The Spaniard himself captioned the photos simply and succinctly with a single word: “ELEGANCE.”

Inspired by the party, the footballer also uploaded a short, atmospheric video capturing the vibe of the night.

Among the guests spotted at the event were Yamal’s teammates Robert Lewandowski and Gavi. The party was also attended by numerous celebrities, including musicians Bad Gyal, Quevedo, Marta Díaz, The Grefg, Illo Juan, and popular rapper Bizarrap.