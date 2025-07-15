"Let us work in peace": one side in the Yamal conflict comments on the incident

The supposed victims of the incident do not see themselves as such.

Details: After the recent scandal involving Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal, who was accused of physical discrimination for inviting people with dwarfism to his birthday celebration, the participants at the center of the controversy had to step forward and speak for themselves.

One of the four performers invited to Yamal's festive party made a statement:

“No one treated us with disrespect. Let us work in peace. I don’t understand why there’s so much fuss about this. We are normal people who do what we want, and we do it absolutely legally. For a couple of years now, these people (the Association of People with Achondroplasia and Other Forms of Dwarfism) have been making things difficult for us. They want to ban the work we enjoy, yet they’ve never offered jobs to those affected by this. Our job is to entertain. Why can’t we do that? Because of our physical condition? We know our boundaries and we never cross them. We are not circus monkeys,” the performer said.

Earlier, ADEE (the Association of People with Achondroplasia and Other Forms of Dwarfism) publicly accused Lamine Yamal in connection with this case, while the Ministry of Social Rights appealed to the prosecutor’s office, the ombudsman, and the Hate Crimes Unit, requesting an investigation into the situation.