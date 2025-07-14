The celebration is over. Lamine Yamal warmly thanked everyone for the birthday wishes

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal celebrated his 18th birthday yesterday. After the party, the footballer took to his Instagram page to thank everyone for their congratulations.

Yamal posted a childhood photo in his Instagram stories and captioned it with an emotional message: “Thank you all for the birthday wishes and for yesterday’s celebration, may God bless you all 💕⭐️🎂.”

As a reminder, Lamine threw a lavish private party for his birthday, inviting close family, friends, and several celebrities. The event was held under strict secrecy: guests were forbidden from taking photos, videos, or even using their phones at all.

However, the party may now land Yamal in hot water. He could face legal action for hiring people with dwarfism as entertainment for the celebration. An association defending the rights of people with dwarfism considered such actions disrespectful.