Yamal becomes the face of Adidas Teamgeist and Megaride old-school collections

A fresh look at the past
Lifestyle Today, 07:54
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Lamin Yamal in sportswear from Adidas Photo: https://www.instagram.com/lamineyamal / Author unknown

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has unveiled Adidas’s new fall/winter 2025 sportswear collection. The footballer shared photos from the shoot on his Instagram page.

The shots feature Yamal in a tracksuit and Adidas Originals sneakers from the Megaride collection. This line reimagines the classic Megaride, which became iconic in the 2000s. According to the brand, the original silhouette will now be revived in four upgraded versions.

Lamine Yamal, himself born in the heart of the 2000s—2007, in fact—becomes the face of this new collection. Now 18, he’s hailed as the standout talent of his generation and one of world football’s brightest stars, attracting the attention of all the top sports brands eager to sign him to sponsorship deals.

By the way, in just two days, Yamal and Barcelona officially kick off the new season. The Catalans will travel to face Mallorca in the opening round of La Liga.

