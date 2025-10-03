RU RU ES ES FR FR
Xabi Alonso addresses rumours of conflict with Valverde

It seems all is well within the squad.
Football news Today, 10:36
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Xabi Alonso addresses rumours of conflict with Valverde Getty Images

Real Madrid defeated Kairat Astana in their second UEFA Champions League group-stage match, but Fede Valverde did not feature — sparking speculation around the midfielder.

Details: Reports surfaced suggesting Valverde had clashed with head coach Xabi Alonso, allegedly unhappy about being deployed in different positions. However, those claims now appear unfounded.

Alonso himself clarified at a press conference that there are no disputes with his players and no one has ever expressed such objections.

Quote: “Not a single player in the squad has told me he doesn’t want to play in a certain position. They are all ready to play wherever needed,” the Spanish coach stated.

Meanwhile, Valverde personally responded to the rumours, saying he had read several articles tarnishing his reputation.

Reminder: Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé, who netted a hat-trick against Kairat in the Champions League, was reportedly displeased with the behaviour of his attacking partner Vinícius Júnior.

