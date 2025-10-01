“I have a good relationship with the coach.” Fede Valverde issues statement in response to criticism

The words of Fede Valverde.

In the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid thrashed Kairat 5-0, but Fede Valverde did not feature. Reports soon surfaced suggesting his relationship with the coach had soured — now the player himself has addressed the matter.

Details: According to the Uruguayan midfielder, he has read several articles damaging his reputation. He admitted his recent performances have not been his best, but stressed he maintains a good relationship with the coach and is ready to play in any position.

Quote: “I’ve read a few articles that harm my reputation. I know I’ve had bad games, I’m aware of that. I don’t hide and I face criticism head on. It really saddens me. People can say many things about me, but under no circumstances can they claim that I refuse to play. I’ve given everything and more for this club. I’ve played with fractures, with injuries, and I’ve never complained or asked for rest. I have a good relationship with the coach, which gives me enough confidence to tell him which position I prefer on the pitch, but I have always, always made it clear that I’m ready to play anywhere, on any trip, in every game. I’ve left my soul in this club and I’ll continue to do so, even if sometimes it’s not enough or I don’t play the way I’d like. I swear on my pride that I’ll never give up and I’ll fight until the end, playing wherever I’m needed,” Valverde wrote.

Reminder: Relations between Real Madrid head coach Javi Tinto and the 27-year-old central midfielder sharply deteriorated after the player stated he had no intention of playing at right-back.