Won the trophy and leaving? Chiesa could depart Liverpool this summer

Winger Federico Chiesa hasn't managed to truly showcase his abilities at Liverpool, and his appearance against Chelsea only fueled jokes that the Italian was sent on just to become a champion. Right now, Chiesa finds himself at a crossroads.

Details: According to Calciomercato, Chiesa is currently facing a major decision. On one hand, he would like to redeem himself for this season specifically with Liverpool. On the other, he yearns to play for a project built entirely around him.

The second scenario—returning to Italy, where the former Juventus star is being monitored by Napoli and Milan—seems more likely. Both clubs are reportedly ready to battle for his signature. In the coming days, Chiesa's agent, Fali Ramadani, will arrive in Liverpool to thoroughly assess the situation surrounding his client.

Reminder: Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure from Liverpool is already a done deal, and his move to Real Madrid is now only a matter of time.