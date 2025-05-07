Real Madrid confident Trent Alexander-Arnold will play at the Club World Cup
Football news Today, 05:35Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
x.com/brfootball
In the coming weeks, Real Madrid will announce the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool on a free transfer. The Englishman is expected to make his debut for his new club as early as June.
Details: According to The Athletic, Real Madrid's management is confident they can convince Liverpool to release Trent as early as May, allowing him to feature in the Club World Cup.
It is expected that Real Madrid will pay Liverpool £1 million for this arrangement.
At the 2025 Club World Cup, the Madrid side has been drawn into a group with Pachuca, Red Bull Salzburg, and Al Hilal.
Reminder: Earlier, Trent Alexander-Arnold officially announced his departure from Liverpool.
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother's Day message
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Molina's explosiveness, Rio's triumph, and Arce's impenetrability
