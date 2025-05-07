Real Madrid confident Trent Alexander-Arnold will play at the Club World Cup

In the coming weeks, Real Madrid will announce the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool on a free transfer. The Englishman is expected to make his debut for his new club as early as June.

Details: According to The Athletic, Real Madrid's management is confident they can convince Liverpool to release Trent as early as May, allowing him to feature in the Club World Cup.

It is expected that Real Madrid will pay Liverpool £1 million for this arrangement.

At the 2025 Club World Cup, the Madrid side has been drawn into a group with Pachuca, Red Bull Salzburg, and Al Hilal.

Reminder: Earlier, Trent Alexander-Arnold officially announced his departure from Liverpool.