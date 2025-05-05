RU RU ES ES FR FR
Here we go! Trent Alexander-Arnold moves to Real Madrid

Football news Today, 05:15
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
The saga surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold has come to an end. He has made his decision about the future and will continue his career in Spain.

Details: Insider Fabrizio Romano has reported that the English footballer is joining Real Madrid, delivering his legendary "Here we go." Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool after winning the Premier League. A verbal agreement between Real and the player has already been reached. The contract will run for five years.

Alexander-Arnold himself has confirmed his departure from Liverpool, publishing a letter to Merseyside fans explaining that this decision was driven by a desire to embrace a new challenge, step outside his comfort zone, and push himself to grow both professionally and personally.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Los Blancos agreed to one of Liverpool's key conditions—a payment of 1 million euros (approximately £850,000)—in order to secure the player ahead of schedule.

Real Madrid Liverpool
