Here we go! Trent Alexander-Arnold moves to Real Madrid
The saga surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold has come to an end. He has made his decision about the future and will continue his career in Spain.
Details: Insider Fabrizio Romano has reported that the English footballer is joining Real Madrid, delivering his legendary "Here we go." Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool after winning the Premier League. A verbal agreement between Real and the player has already been reached. The contract will run for five years.
Alexander-Arnold himself has confirmed his departure from Liverpool, publishing a letter to Merseyside fans explaining that this decision was driven by a desire to embrace a new challenge, step outside his comfort zone, and push himself to grow both professionally and personally.
Reminder: It was previously reported that Los Blancos agreed to one of Liverpool's key conditions—a payment of 1 million euros (approximately £850,000)—in order to secure the player ahead of schedule.