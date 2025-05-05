Here we go! Trent Alexander-Arnold moves to Real Madrid

The saga surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold has come to an end. He has made his decision about the future and will continue his career in Spain.

Details: Insider Fabrizio Romano has reported that the English footballer is joining Real Madrid, delivering his legendary "Here we go." Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool after winning the Premier League. A verbal agreement between Real and the player has already been reached. The contract will run for five years.

🚨 BREAKING: Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, here we go! 💣⚪️



Decision to leave Liverpool now confirmed as Trent says goodbye to the club after winning one more PL title.



Documents being prepared for Trent to join Real Madrid on a 5 year contract, verbal agreement done. pic.twitter.com/IkmL1VIhWE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 5, 2025

Alexander-Arnold himself has confirmed his departure from Liverpool, publishing a letter to Merseyside fans explaining that this decision was driven by a desire to embrace a new challenge, step outside his comfort zone, and push himself to grow both professionally and personally.

After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season.



This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.



I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this… pic.twitter.com/emAw5RvXq0 — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) May 5, 2025

Reminder: It was previously reported that Los Blancos agreed to one of Liverpool's key conditions—a payment of 1 million euros (approximately £850,000)—in order to secure the player ahead of schedule.