"Wishing you all the best!" Haaland bids farewell to Akanji as he joins Inter Milan

Wished him success at his new club
Football news Today, 05:09
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland at Manchester City Photo: https://www.instagram.com/erling / Author unknown

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has commented on the departure of his now former teammate Manuel Akanji to Inter Milan. The Norwegian star shared an emotional message on his Instagram page.

Haaland posted several photos with Akanji, captioning them with a heartfelt note: "A top player and a top guy! Proud to have been your mate at @bvb09 and at @mancity. Wishing you all the best, Manu! 🩵 @manuelobafemiakanji".

It's worth noting that Haaland and Akanji were teammates not only at Manchester City, but also at Borussia Dortmund, where they spent two and a half seasons together. The Swiss defender moved to England from Germany in the same transfer window as Erling, back in 2022. City paid €20 million for his transfer.

Now, Akanji is heading to Inter Milan on a one-year loan deal. The transfer fee amounted to €1 million.

Last season, Akanji featured in 40 matches for Manchester City across all competitions, contributing 2 assists.

