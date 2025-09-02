Official: Manuel Akanji joins Inter

Transfer complete.

Inter bolsters its defense with experience and skill.

Details: Today, the Milan club's press office announced the official signing of 30-year-old Manchester City centre-back Manuel Akanji.

The deal is reported to be a one-year loan worth €1 million. Earlier, Fabrizio Romano noted that the Nerazzurri will have the option to make the move permanent for €15 million, which becomes an obligation if Akanji plays at least 50% of league matches and Inter wins Serie A.

Manuel Akanji will wear the number 25 shirt for Inter.

