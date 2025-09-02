RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Official: Manuel Akanji joins Inter

Official: Manuel Akanji joins Inter

Transfer complete.
Football news Today, 06:18
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Official: Manuel Akanji joins Inter https://x.com/Inter

Inter bolsters its defense with experience and skill.

Details: Today, the Milan club's press office announced the official signing of 30-year-old Manchester City centre-back Manuel Akanji.

The deal is reported to be a one-year loan worth €1 million. Earlier, Fabrizio Romano noted that the Nerazzurri will have the option to make the move permanent for €15 million, which becomes an obligation if Akanji plays at least 50% of league matches and Inter wins Serie A.

Manuel Akanji will wear the number 25 shirt for Inter.

Reminder: OFFICIAL. Andi Diouf moves from Lens to Inter

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Inter Inter Schedule Inter News Inter Transfers
Related Team News
Ederson out! Donnarumma becomes Manchester City's new goalkeeper Football news Today, 05:05 Ederson replacement! Donnarumma becomes Manchester City's new goalkeeper
Erling Haaland in Manchester City kit Football news Today, 03:35 "The fight will go on": Haaland addresses Man City fans as international break begins
Ederson in the Manchester City line-up Football news Today, 03:29 Official: Fenerbahçe announces Ederson transfer
Ilkay Gündogan in Manchester City's lineup Football news Yesterday, 12:27 Major transfer! Ilkay Gündogan to continue his career at Galatasaray
Manuel Akanji in the Manchester City line-up Football news Yesterday, 09:21 Here we go! Manuel Akanji moves to Inter
Goalkeeper transfers. Ederson moves to Fenerbahçe, Donnarumma heads to Manchester City Football news Yesterday, 04:11 Goalkeeper transfers. Ederson moves to Fenerbahçe, Donnarumma heads to Manchester City
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores