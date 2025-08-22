RU RU ES ES FR FR
Official: Andy Diouf transfers from Lens to Inter

A serious challenge for the player.
Football news Today, 15:35
Inter has decided to strengthen its midfield and set its sights on the French side Lens’ player.

Details: The Milan club has officially announced the signing of Andy Diouf. According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter paid €25 million for the transfer. The player has signed a five-year contract.

Andy Diouf joined Lens in 2023 from Swiss club Basel for €14 million. Last season, he made 37 appearances for the club, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Reminder: Earlier, we reported that Inter Milan made an official offer to Roma for the Wolves’ 24-year-old central midfielder Manu Koné.

