Official: Andy Diouf transfers from Lens to Inter
A serious challenge for the player.
Today, 15:35
Inter has decided to strengthen its midfield and set its sights on the French side Lens’ player.
Details: The Milan club has officially announced the signing of Andy Diouf. According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter paid €25 million for the transfer. The player has signed a five-year contract.
Andy Diouf joined Lens in 2023 from Swiss club Basel for €14 million. Last season, he made 37 appearances for the club, scoring one goal and providing two assists.
