RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Wirtz reveals if his transfer fee puts pressure on him

Wirtz reveals if his transfer fee puts pressure on him

Eagerly awaiting his Premier League debut.
Football news Today, 07:41
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Wirtz reveals if his transfer fee puts pressure on him Getty Images

Florian Wirtz has become the most expensive signing in Liverpool's history, and such a status at a legendary club could weigh heavily on a newcomer. But the German midfielder approaches this with a different mindset.

Details: The midfielder admitted that he doesn't think about how much Liverpool paid for him. He simply wants to play football and is eagerly looking forward to testing himself in a new league.

Quote: “No, I don't think about it. I just want to play football, and how much clubs pay each other doesn't matter. I'm really looking forward to the chance to play in England, and of course, I understand there are differences compared to the Bundesliga.

But I think there is a lot to learn here, and it can make me better. My teammates say that football here is more intense, more physically demanding. Every player is very strong, very fast—everyone tells me this, and I get it,” Wirtz said.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv Today, 13:00 Europa League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen Today, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
FC Copenhagen
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC Today, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Pafos FC
-
14:00
Accrington - : - Oldham Today, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Accrington
-
Oldham
-
14:45
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno Today, 14:45 Europa Conference League
Klaksvik
-
Neman Grodno
-
14:45
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen Today, 14:45 Champions League
Rangers
-
Viktoria Plzen
-
14:45
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:41 Wirtz reveals if his transfer fee puts pressure on him Lifestyle Today, 07:23 Serena Williams shares photos from an exciting trip with her daughters Football news Today, 07:17 Official: João Palhinha joins Tottenham Football news Today, 06:54 Is a boycott brewing? Crystal Palace removes all references to the Conference League from website Football news Today, 06:40 Official: Thomas Partey rejects all allegations and is released on bail Football news Today, 06:09 Neymar reacts to Santos' victory over Juventude and his brace Football news Today, 06:08 Moyes believes he can bring out the best in Grealish at Everton Football news Today, 06:05 Borussia Dortmund wants to sign Fábio Silva from Wolverhampton Football news Today, 05:44 Lamine Yamal reacts to Barcelona's final Asian tour match against Daegu Football news Today, 05:36 Masterful execution: Sarri's signature style and a stunning Lazio goal
Sport Predictions
Football Today Congo vs Sudan prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Football Today Bayer vs Pisa. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 5, 2025 Football Today Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Football Today Senegal vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Football Today Rangers vs Viktoria Plzeň: Will anyone gain the upper hand in the first leg? Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Football Today Toluca vs New York City: Who will advance to the Leagues Cup playoffs? Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Puebla, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Football Today Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca: can Pachuca secure a playoff spot in the Leagues Cup? Football Today Tigres vs Los Angeles prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores