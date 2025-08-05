Wirtz reveals if his transfer fee puts pressure on him
Florian Wirtz has become the most expensive signing in Liverpool's history, and such a status at a legendary club could weigh heavily on a newcomer. But the German midfielder approaches this with a different mindset.
Details: The midfielder admitted that he doesn't think about how much Liverpool paid for him. He simply wants to play football and is eagerly looking forward to testing himself in a new league.
Quote: “No, I don't think about it. I just want to play football, and how much clubs pay each other doesn't matter. I'm really looking forward to the chance to play in England, and of course, I understand there are differences compared to the Bundesliga.
But I think there is a lot to learn here, and it can make me better. My teammates say that football here is more intense, more physically demanding. Every player is very strong, very fast—everyone tells me this, and I get it,” Wirtz said.