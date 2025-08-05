Mohamed Salah comments on Liverpool's pre-season training camp in Asia

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah participated in the team's pre-season preparations for the upcoming season in Asia. He shared his impressions of the pre-season on his Instagram page.

The player posted several photos from Japan and Hong Kong during the Asian tour, captioning them: “Great preseason. Thank you to everyone in Hong Kong and Japan. The visit to the Ekoin temple was enlightening.”

It’s worth noting that during their trip to Asia, the English club played two friendly matches. In one of them, they faced Italian side Milan in Hong Kong, suffering a 2-4 defeat. The second match was held against Yokohama in Japan—this time, the Reds secured a 3-1 victory.

Salah featured in both matches but did not find the back of the net.

Additionally, before the match against Yokohama, a solemn ceremony was held at the stadium in memory of the tragically deceased Diogo Jota. It should be recalled that the Portuguese player was involved in a car accident in Spain in early July.