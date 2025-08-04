Joyful news! Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai announces the birth of his first child

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has shared wonderful news from his personal life—his wife has given birth to their first child, a daughter whose name has not yet been revealed. The Hungarian international broke the news on his Instagram page.

Szoboszlai posted a touching photo showing the hands of the proud parents and their newborn. The caption read: “Your birth means the world to me. Thank you, my love for bringing her into our life! ❤️.”

It's worth noting that Szoboszlai and his wife, Borka Buzsik, made their relationship public just a year ago, in July 2024, by posting photos from their vacation together in Amalfi, Italy. Only a few months later, in October, the Hungarian footballer proposed to her.

As a reminder, Szoboszlai made 49 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions last season, netting 8 goals and providing 9 assists. He also helped the English club clinch the Premier League title.

Dominik joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 for €70 million.