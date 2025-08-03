Liverpool in no rush with new bid for Isak! Club awaits Newcastle's move for a replacement
Liverpool not pushing for swift action on Swedish forward's transfer
Football news Today, 04:10Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
George Wood/Getty Images
Despite Liverpool's keen interest, the Reds are in no hurry to submit a fresh offer for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.
Details: The Merseyside club, after having their €120 million bid for Alexander Isak rejected by Newcastle, is not rushing to make another attempt to sign the prolific forward. The Reds are waiting for the Magpies to secure a replacement before resuming negotiations for a potential transfer.
Recall, Newcastle have made an offer for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško, tabling a bid of €75 million plus €5 million in bonuses. The intrigue remains, as the Slovenian forward has yet to agree to the move, with an offer from Manchester United also on the table.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Articles Yesterday, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:10 Liverpool in no rush with new bid for Isak! Club awaits Newcastle's move for a replacement Other Sports News Today, 03:42 Former UFC stars Hector Lombard and Cheick Kongo take part in pillow fight Football news Today, 03:00 Manchester United preparing second bid for Fermin Lopez Football news Today, 02:28 Messi to meet Modi! The Argentine star set to visit India Cricket News Today, 01:51 Brilliant performance by Jason Holder powers West Indies to victory over Pakistan! Football news Today, 01:32 Milan shows interest in Darwin Núñez! Can the club withstand Al Hilal’s competition? Football news Yesterday, 16:57 Tensions run high ahead of season opener as fans spark chaos at the Canary Islands derby Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Barcelona ready to part ways with Marc Casado to register Rashford Football news Yesterday, 16:05 Messi to sign a flexible contract with Inter Miami. What makes it special? Boxing News Yesterday, 15:33 Usyk vs Jake Paul! Talks underway for MMA rules bout
Sport Predictions
Volleyball Today Poland vs Italy: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — August 3, 2025 Football Today Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Football Today Greuther Fürth vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 August 2025 Football Today Hannover 96 vs Kaiserslautern prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Football Today Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Football Today Genk vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Football Today Ajax vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Football Today Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Football Today Celtic vs St Mirren: prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 3, 2025 Football Today Royal Union SG vs Leuven: Who will claim their first win of the season?