Liverpool in no rush with new bid for Isak! Club awaits Newcastle's move for a replacement

Despite Liverpool's keen interest, the Reds are in no hurry to submit a fresh offer for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

Details: The Merseyside club, after having their €120 million bid for Alexander Isak rejected by Newcastle, is not rushing to make another attempt to sign the prolific forward. The Reds are waiting for the Magpies to secure a replacement before resuming negotiations for a potential transfer.



Recall, Newcastle have made an offer for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško, tabling a bid of €75 million plus €5 million in bonuses. The intrigue remains, as the Slovenian forward has yet to agree to the move, with an offer from Manchester United also on the table.