Newcastle make bid for Šeško. What is the offer?

English side Newcastle have submitted an offer to RB Leipzig for the transfer of 22-year-old striker Benjamin Šeško.

Details: According to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, Newcastle have tabled a bid of €75 million plus €5 million in bonuses for the Slovenian forward. The Magpies have also spoken directly with the player, outlining their vision for the upcoming season and expressing their desire to see Šeško in their squad.

The Slovenian, however, is in no rush to make a decision: he also has an offer from Manchester United, a club he is reportedly interested in. More information is expected in the coming days.



Recall, last season the Slovenian striker played 45 matches in all competitions for Leipzig, scoring 21 goals and providing six assists.



