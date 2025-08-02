Leipzig's young prodigy Xavi Simons is on the verge of an official announcement confirming his move to Chelsea.

Details: The 22-year-old RB Leipzig midfielder is close to finalizing his transfer to London’s Chelsea. Xavi Simons missed yesterday’s training session with the "Bulls," and he was also absent today. In addition, the midfielder has removed any mention of Leipzig from his Instagram profile.



Recall, Chelsea will sign Simons on a contract through to 2032, with an option to extend for another year. Transfermarkt values the player at €70 million, but the exact fee the "Blues" will pay remains undisclosed.

Last season, Simons made 33 appearances, netted 11 goals, and provided 8 assists, establishing himself as one of the key players on the pitch.