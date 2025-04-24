"Where it all began": Lamine Yamal reveals his place of power

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal never forgets his roots. The footballer posted a video on his Instagram page, where he talks about his place of power.

Yamal shared a promotional video for the sports drink Powerade, in which he revealed that before important moments, he always prefers to return home, to his native Rocafonda neighborhood. After all, that's where his story began, where his football cage is located, and much more that gives him the strength for achievements on the football field.

It should be noted that Lamine always remembers Rocafonda, which is located in the town of Mataró, about 30 km from Barcelona. This neighborhood is the inspiration for Yamal's signature gesture, where he uses his fingers to depict the number 304, the last part of Rocafonda's postal code.

Let's recall that Lamine Yamal, at the age of 17, is already a European champion among adults. By the end of this season, he could become a two-time Spanish champion, as well as win the Spanish Cup and the Champions League.

This season, Yamal has played 47 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scored 14 goals, and provided 22 assists.