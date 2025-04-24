Lamine Yamal shares touching Saint George's Day message from his mom

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal shared a touching message from his mom in honor of Saint George's Day. The footballer posted it on his Instagram story.

Lamine posted a photo holding a card that reads, "Happy Saint George's Day, my boy! Love you so much." In the background of the picture, Yamal's mom can be seen.

The Spaniard added a rose and heart emoji, showing how much his mom's words mean to him. The rose holds special significance as it is one of the symbols of the holiday.

It is worth noting that Saint George's Day is a special day for Catalonia and is celebrated in Barcelona annually on April 23. It is similar to Valentine's Day and involves exchanging gifts, not only between lovers but also among friends, relatives, and colleagues.

Traditionally, men give women roses on this day, and women give men books. It is also common to exchange books.

Additionally, since 1995, April 23 has been declared by UNESCO as International Book Day.