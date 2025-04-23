Return is getting closer. Barcelona shows how the turf is being laid at Camp Nou

Barcelona's home stadium, Camp Nou, is currently undergoing renovations, but it seems the "Blaugranas" return is becoming increasingly realistic.

Details: Barcelona posted a video on its X page (formerly Twitter) showing the turf being laid on the revamped Camp Nou. There is hope that the Catalans might still play at their home stadium this season.

The installation of the grass at Spotify Camp Nou has begun! 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/1UEcMotzcF — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 23, 2025

Previously, it was reported that Barcelona informed its socios that the return to Camp Nou would not happen before next season. There were concerns that the lease of the Olympic Stadium might be prematurely terminated, but an agreement with the stadium owners was reached to continue until the end of the current championship.

Reminder: The reconstruction of Barcelona's main venue, Camp Nou, has been somewhat delayed, yet the club continues to plan large-scale events at the revamped stadium. Spain's bid is considered a favorite to host the Rugby World Cup in 2035.