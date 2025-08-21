What? Cole Palmer to contest trademark rights with French winery

Chelsea star Cole Palmer is renowned for his iconic “cold” goal celebration. Because of this signature move, the Englishman earned the nickname Cold Palmer, which he decided to register as a trademark, according to the Daily Mail.

Palmer intends to use this trademark to sell a wide variety of products under his brand: clothing, alcohol, food, toys, toiletries, razor blades, and dietary drinks.

The issue arose when Palmer sought to use the mark for wine sales, sparking concern from a French winery. That winery, Chateau Palmer, is named after its founder, British Army officer Charles Palmer.

Upon learning of the Chelsea footballer's intentions, the winery, established in 1814, opposed his trademark application.

To resolve the conflict, both parties will have the opportunity to present their case to GIPO lawyers, who will deliver a final ruling on the situation.