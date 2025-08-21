RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle What? Cole Palmer to contest trademark rights with French winery

What? Cole Palmer to contest trademark rights with French winery

Conflict of interests
Lifestyle Today, 07:59
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Cole Palmer shows off his famous 'cold' celebration Photo: https://www.instagram.com/colepalmer10 / Author unknown

Chelsea star Cole Palmer is renowned for his iconic “cold” goal celebration. Because of this signature move, the Englishman earned the nickname Cold Palmer, which he decided to register as a trademark, according to the Daily Mail.

Palmer intends to use this trademark to sell a wide variety of products under his brand: clothing, alcohol, food, toys, toiletries, razor blades, and dietary drinks.

The issue arose when Palmer sought to use the mark for wine sales, sparking concern from a French winery. That winery, Chateau Palmer, is named after its founder, British Army officer Charles Palmer.

Upon learning of the Chelsea footballer's intentions, the winery, established in 1814, opposed his trademark application.

To resolve the conflict, both parties will have the opportunity to present their case to GIPO lawyers, who will deliver a final ruling on the situation.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Related Team News
Football news Today, 07:12 Maresca confirms: Jackson and Nkunku won't play against West Ham
Another Brighton player joins BlueCo. He will start his journey at Strasbourg Football news Today, 02:43 Another Brighton player joins BlueCo. He will start his journey at Strasbourg
West Ham vs Chelsea: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 2 online Football news Yesterday, 16:42 West Ham vs Chelsea: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 2 online
"Here we go". Renatu Veiga set to continue his career in Spain Football news Yesterday, 12:22 "Here we go". Renato Veiga set to continue his career in Spain
Ex-Chelsea midfielder Piazon set to discover a new country. A surprising choice Football news Yesterday, 07:14 Ex-Chelsea midfielder Piazon set to discover a new country. A surprising choice
Lukman won't join Inter. Five Premier League clubs have reached out to him Football news 19 aug 2025, 14:30 Lookman won't join Inter. Five Premier League clubs have reached out to him
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores