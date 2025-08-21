Another Brighton player joins BlueCo. He will start his journey at Strasbourg

RU RU ES ES FR FR
BlueCo strengthens its squad with a new footballer.
Getty Images

Chelsea recently signed Brighton striker João Pedro, and now another Seagulls player is set to continue his career within the BlueCo structure.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Julio Enciso will become part of the BlueCo group. He will initially spend a season at Strasbourg before joining Chelsea a year later. The London club will offer him a contract until 2031, with an option for an additional year.

Chelsea will pay €20 million for Julio Enciso, including bonuses. The player's medical examination is scheduled for Thursday, August 21.

Fabrizio Romano also recently gave his famous "here we go" regarding the transfer of a Portuguese player to Villarreal. This is not a loan, but a permanent transfer for which Chelsea will receive €29.5 million.

Reminder: Earlier, we reported that fans clearly do not want to see Garnacho at Manchester United, as the banner featuring the Argentine near Old Trafford stadium caused a stir.

