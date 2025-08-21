Another Brighton player joins BlueCo. He will start his journey at Strasbourg
Chelsea recently signed Brighton striker João Pedro, and now another Seagulls player is set to continue his career within the BlueCo structure.
Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Julio Enciso will become part of the BlueCo group. He will initially spend a season at Strasbourg before joining Chelsea a year later. The London club will offer him a contract until 2031, with an option for an additional year.
Chelsea will pay €20 million for Julio Enciso, including bonuses. The player's medical examination is scheduled for Thursday, August 21.
Fabrizio Romano also recently gave his famous "here we go" regarding the transfer of a Portuguese player to Villarreal. This is not a loan, but a permanent transfer for which Chelsea will receive €29.5 million.
Reminder: Earlier, we reported that fans clearly do not want to see Garnacho at Manchester United, as the banner featuring the Argentine near Old Trafford stadium caused a stir.