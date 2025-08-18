RU RU ES ES FR FR
Vandals deface Garnacho banner near Old Trafford

Even the fans are starting to lose patience.
Football news Today, 10:13
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

The saga surrounding Alejandro Garnacho’s departure from Manchester United has been dragging on since late May. Yet, as the new season kicks off, the Argentine remains a part of Ruben Amorim’s squad, and now the fans have made their voices heard in this ongoing drama.

Details: It seems supporters no longer want to see Garnacho at Manchester United, as a banner featuring the Argentine near Old Trafford was vandalized just ahead of the clash with Arsenal.

The vandals tried to black out Garnacho’s face, but it was clear their attempt failed, as only a faint mark from the marker was left behind.

Reminder: The Argentine is closely linked with a move to Chelsea, but the clubs have yet to agree on the terms. Garnacho himself has laid out clear demands for Manchester United.

