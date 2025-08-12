RU RU ES ES FR FR
Chelsea offered as many as four players in exchange for Garnacho. Manchester United's response revealed

Not a very convincing offer.
Chelsea is relentless in its pursuit of Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, trying every possible tactic to land the Argentine at the lowest possible cost.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano for GIVEMESPORT, the London club put forward four of their own players for Manchester United to consider as part of a potential swap deal. However, neither Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, nor Renato Veiga managed to spark any real interest at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's response was crystal clear: cash only. The club wants to invest in the right positions rather than spend on these players, despite acknowledging the merits of some. Moreover, Garnacho himself has issued an ultimatum: either a move to Chelsea or half a year to a year out of the squad. Apparently, that doesn't faze Ruben Amorim much.

Reminder: Previously, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand emphasized that even his generation would have struggled under the pressure caused by poor results. That quickly breeds negativity, which not everyone can handle.

