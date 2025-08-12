Chelsea offered as many as four players in exchange for Garnacho. Manchester United's response revealed
Chelsea is relentless in its pursuit of Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, trying every possible tactic to land the Argentine at the lowest possible cost.
Details: According to Fabrizio Romano for GIVEMESPORT, the London club put forward four of their own players for Manchester United to consider as part of a potential swap deal. However, neither Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, nor Renato Veiga managed to spark any real interest at Old Trafford.
Manchester United's response was crystal clear: cash only. The club wants to invest in the right positions rather than spend on these players, despite acknowledging the merits of some. Moreover, Garnacho himself has issued an ultimatum: either a move to Chelsea or half a year to a year out of the squad. Apparently, that doesn't faze Ruben Amorim much.
Reminder: Previously, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand emphasized that even his generation would have struggled under the pressure caused by poor results. That quickly breeds negativity, which not everyone can handle.