Ferdinand admits even Ferguson's Man United stars would struggle under Amorim

Since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, Manchester United fans have been waiting for the Premier League trophy to return to Old Trafford. It's now been 12 long years without silverware, piling extra pressure on the team—pressure that even the legendary Red Devils might have struggled to handle.

Details: Legendary defender Rio Ferdinand emphasized that even his generation would have found it difficult to cope with the mounting pressure from a lack of results. Negativity sets in quickly, and not everyone can withstand it.

Quote: "Players like myself, Nemanja Vidić, Roy Keane, and Giggsy (Ryan Giggs)—it would have been tough for us here. It's hard to perform under such pressure when you don't see positive results or stability. We all would have struggled in this environment, but they need to build something unique in Manchester United's history. I'm concerned about the first six matches. The start is extremely tough. All the hard work on the training ground can be undone after just a couple of poor results. Tension and negativity spread quickly, and it becomes difficult to play. I hope they can get some good results at the start of the season to calm things down," Ferdinand shared on his podcast.

Reminder: Earlier, United defender Luke Shaw also admitted that the toxic atmosphere in and around the team is affecting results.